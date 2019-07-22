Prince George Looks So Grown-Up in Family Photo With Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince George

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Prince George turned 6 years old on Monday and received well-wishes from royal admirers near and far.

One of these celebratory messages came from Domhnall—the mascot of the Irish Guards. The darling dog's handler took to Instagram on Monday to share a special message from his four-legged friend.

"Domhnall and the Irish Guards would like to wish HRH Prince George a very happy birthday," the caption read. "Always ready to serve."

The post showed the pooch sitting next to George and Princess Charlotte while their dad, Prince William, stood behind them and held their baby brother Prince Louis.

The photo appeared to be taken earlier this month at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Charlotte donned an adorable floral print dress for the outing while her brothers wore polos and shorts. The Duke of Cambridge kept it a bit more formal by wearing a classic suit.

Watch

Prince George Adorably Shows Off Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Pics

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished the young royal a "happy birthday" via Clarence House's Instagram account. William and Kate Middleton did so, as well and even posted a few personal photos of their firstborn on Kensington Palace's account. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also sent a celebratory message via Instagram. However, some royal admirers were upset over their well-wishes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not mention the birthday boy's name or title in their post.

 

So, how is George celebrating this year? While Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed any details, there have been reports that the Cambridges are enjoying a family getaway.

Happy birthday, George!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Prince Louis , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.