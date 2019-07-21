R&B singer Halle Bailey already has a number one fan when it comes to her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Speaking to E! News during Comic-Con 2019, Yara Shahidi shared her excitement over her Grown-ish co-star and friend's casting. Naturally, when she found out the news about the ChloexHalle member, she explained she was beyond thrilled.

"I was so happy... the entire cast was," the Black-ish star said with a huge smile on her face. "We have a cast group chat and I saw that somebody sent 'Congratulations' and I saw a little mermaid on it, the mermaid emoji, and so I immediately go online and I'm like, 'What in the world.'"

Yara continued, "I think she couldn't be more perfect. If you just listen to her voice, she's an ethereal human. When you look at Halle's voice and how she maneuvers, she already embodies the character and I can't wait to see what she brings to it."