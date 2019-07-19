Consider the Game of Thrones cast perfectly unbothered by all of the criticism surrounding the eighth and final season.

In what marked their final appearance at Comic-Con, several stars from the HBO series gathered Friday to reminisce on all that's transpired in the years they spent captivating the pop culture world.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) and Conleth Hill (Varys) all participated in the hotly-anticipated panel, which delved into the swift backlash felt following GoT's series finale.

According to Variety, Hill joked about starting the petition signed by fans demanding HBO remake Season 8, before adding, "We're very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign."