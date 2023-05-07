We'll Have 30 Secrets About When Harry Met Sally—And What She's Having

More than 30 years later and we'll still have what she's having.
When Harry Met Sally, one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all-time, debuted nearly 34 years ago in July 1989, asking audiences the age-old question: Can men and women ever just be friends?
The iconic film, directed by Rob Reiner and written by the late Nora Ephron, marked Billy Crystal's surprising transition from comedy circuit standout into a Hollywood leading man. Plus, it marked the start of Meg Ryan's reign as America's Sweetheart and one of the ultimate rom-com leading ladies. But neither star was the first (or even second) choice for their now career-making roles.
A surprise hit that no one saw coming—it was made for just $16 million and went on to earn over $90 million at the box office—so many scenes and lines from When Harry Met Sally have withstood the test of time, becoming some of the most memorable moments in the history of film.
"Baby fish mouth!" ended up sweeping the nation, and "on the side" became a universal punchline. And, of course, who can forget Ryan's infamous Katz's Deli scene in which she shocked America by showing just how easy it is for women fake an orgasm. The movie went on to redefine the romantic comedy, challenging the usual formula and completely turning the genre on its head.
So which other stars were up for the roles of Harry and Sally? And who actually met their future spouse while filming the classic movie? And how did that fake orgasm scene really come to be?
And now, here are 30 secrets you might not know about When Harry Met Sally, as revealed by the stars and in Erin Carlson's I'll Have What She's Having: How Nora Ephron's Three Iconic Films Saved The Romantic Comedy...
