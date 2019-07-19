Spotted: The internet having a collective meltdown over the news that Gossip Girl is coming back, ready to follow a new group of elite rich kids on the UES.

E! News has confirmed HBO Max, the new streaming destination from WarnerMedia (where Friends will now live after leaving Netflix) has given a 10-episode order to a reboot of the iconic CW series that launched the careers of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester, and became a pop culture phenomenon, at one point being dubbed—somewhat ironically—the "Greatest Show of Our Time" by New York Magazine.

But even on TV, you can't stay in high school forever, so the new take on Gossip Girl—which comes from the original executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and one-time showrunner Josh Safran—will pick up eight years after the OG ended, with a new generation of prep school teens finding themselves under the thumb of Gossip Girl when the site is mysteriously restored. She knew you missed her, too.