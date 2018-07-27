You know you loved her. Or him. We're talking about Gossip Girl, of course.

Penn Badgley is returning to TV in Lifetime's You, a new drama based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The series follows Badgley's Joe, a bookstore manager who becomes obsessed with a customer and aspiring writer played by Elizabeth Lail. Badgley is of course famous for his six seasons as Dan Humphrey on The CW's Gossip Girl, also a series about love and the various lengths somebody will go to. Lail admitted she watched the series, but didn't get to the end where it was revealed that Dan was Gossip Girl.