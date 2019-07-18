It Chapter Two's New Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 9:50 AM
Pennywise is back.
After giving fans a sneak peek at It Chapter Two at Comic-Con's Wednesday preview night, Warner Bros. released the trailer for all the world to see on Thursday. Now, fans just have to resist the urge to cover their eyes.
It's been 27 years since the creepy clown preyed on the children of Derry, Maine. Now, he's returned—and he's hungry for more.
"For 27 years, I've dreamt of you. I've craved you. I missed you," he says in the teaser.
While the children who were terrorized by him have since grown up and moved on from the nightmare experience, they're reminded of their oath to return their town and put an end to Pennywise once and for all.
The movie features a star-studded cast, including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and James Ransone. Bill Skarsgard also returns to reprise the role of Pennywise.
The movie is a follow-up to the 2017 hit and is directed by Andy Muschietti.
To get a sneak peek, watch the trailer below—if you dare.
The movie hits theaters Sept. 6.
