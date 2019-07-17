This is so out of this world, we can't help but feel over the moon.

On an upcoming episode of her YouTube series, Christy's Kitchen Throwback, Christy Carlson Romano enlists her Even Stevens co-stars Lauren Frost and George Anthony Bell—Ruby Mendel and Principal Wexler, respectively—to recreate the educational, iconic, childhood defining performance of "We Went to the Moon."

ICYMI (but, how could you?), we'll jog your memory: In the 2002 episode of the Disney hit, "Influenza: The Musical," Christy's perfectionist Ren Stevens catches, gasp, the flu. Alas, to maintain her perfect attendance record, she sneaks out of the house and goes to school. Cut to science class, where, in a fever dream, she realizes she forgot to prepare a major presentation worth a majority of her grade. The horror!

So, on the fly, she bursts into song, enlightening the class about the 1969 moon landing. The catchy tune quickly became a cult classic. Even Cardi B knows it by heart!