Here's the sitch: Our mouths are watering.

For the debut episode of her YouTube series Christy's Kitchen Throwback, Christy Carlson Romano called (beeped and reached) her fellow Kim Possible alum Will Friedle—of Boy Meets World and My Date With the President's Daughter fame—to come in and whip up a very special, infamous, delicious dish...the Naco!

Now, if you're sitting there asking yourself, "E!, what the heck is a Naco?!" please go binge some Kim Possible. Or, allow Will to explain: "A taco that is filled with nachos or what I would call happiness rolled up in more happiness."

And though there are several recipes floating around the Internet, the duo—who voiced Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable on the 2000s Disney animated hit—are setting the record straight with the official Naco instructions.

You'll need: 4 pounds of ground beef, 1 tub of sour cream, 12 avocados, 8 limes, 2 bunches cilantro, 1 bag of romaine lettuce, 10 tomatoes, 2 garlic bulbs, 4 yellow onions, 2 jars of salsa, 1 jar of jalapeños, 2 jars of queso, 1 bag of tortilla chips, 4 packs of taco seasoning and 1 bag of flour tortillas. (We're salivating already.)