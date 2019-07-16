The (series?) finale of Big Little Lies is being shrouded in such mystery HBO wouldn't give Jimmy Kimmel Live a clip to play during an interview with Shailene Woodley. However, Woodley, who plays Jane on the series, was allowed to reveal a potentially big spoiler.

"In the beginning of the next episode…all of the women go to visit Perry's grave and his body's missing," Woodley said about Alexander Skarsgård's character.

There are two options here: 1. Meryl Streep's character, Perry's mom Mary Louise, has just gone crazy and dug up her son because she misses him so much. 2. The police exhumed Perry's body in an attempt to bring charges to some or all of the Monterey Five based on what the detective (Merrin Dungey) has learned during her investigation and Celeste's trial.