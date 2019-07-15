You've been wrong about the big little lie this whole time?! In the trailer for the (series?) finale of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright lays it all out: "The Monterey Five, whatever we call ourselves, the lie…is the friendship."

As Celeste prepares to put her mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) on the stand during the custody hearing for her two kids, the other members of the Monterey Five—Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Jane (Shailene Woodley)—all continue to grapple with Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) death and their parts in covering up what really happened. So, business as usual for season two of Big Little Lies.