Leonardo DiCaprio really impressed his co-stars during the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
In the highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino movie, set in Los Angeles in 1969, DiCaprio portrays fading TV actor Rick Dalton, who's trying desperately to keep his career afloat. In one scene in the film, we see DiCaprio having an emotional breakdown in his trailer, which was actually all improvised.
"That was all improvised and wasn't written in the script," director Tarantino told Today's Harry Smith during a joint interview with DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
"And I will go on record, it is one of the best meltdowns laid on film," Pitt, who plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, shared in the interview.
"It's so good," Robbie, who portrays late actress Sharon Tate in the film, agreed.
During the interview, Robbie also opened up about taking on the role of Tate, who was murdered in the summer of 1969.
"Whenever I heard her name I really only thought about her death," Robbie said. "I was never really exposed to the parts of her life when she was alive."
Robbie, as well as the film, received the blessing of Tate's sister, Debra Tate, who also provided Robbie with some of her late sister's jewelry.
"It was kind of, sometimes, very sad to be that closely connected with real life Sharon," Robbie said. "It would kind of hit you at moments, suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you would be tremendously sad."
You can see Tarantino and the cast talk more about their upcoming film in the interview above!
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood hits theaters on July 26!