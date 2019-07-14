Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Wedding Date Revealed

It was just days ago that Tana shut down marriage rumors amid speculation that she and Jake had already tied the knot.

"FAKE NEWS," Tana tweeted in response to one marriage report. "We're still engaged bitch you'll know when we have a wedding."

Much of the speculation stemmed from the couple's engagement photo shoot, which they shared on social media on Tuesday, July 9.

"bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls," Tana captioned the post.

However, despite her hashtag, Tana and Jake have not said "I do" just yet. That date is set for July 28!