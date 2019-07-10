Tana Mongeau Shuts Down Jake Paul Marriage Rumors 2 Weeks After Engagement

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tana Mongeau wants to clarify that yes, she and Jake Paul are still engaged, but no, they have not yet wed.

Two weeks ago, Mongeau announced on social media that she and the fellow YouTube star planned to marry. However, fans were skeptical and diamond experts cast doubts on the authenticity of the multiple new rings Mongeau displayed. E! News later learned that they are all made of cubic zirconia. Despite this, the two continued to insist they are engaged, and Paul even shared an onstage proposal video.

On Tuesday, Mongeau, 21, responded on Twitter to a news story claiming that she and Paul, 22, had gone ahead and gotten married.

"FAKE NEWS," she tweeted. "We're still engaged bitch you'll know when we have a wedding."

Watch

Bella Thorne's Racy Whipped Cream Video Has Everyone Talking

Also on Tuesday, Mongeau and Paul shared on Instagram photos of themselves posing in an engagement photo shoot, which also features his dog Thor.

"Bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls," Mongeau wrote.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Instagram

The two made their relationship public a few months ago. Earlier this year, she dated Brad Sousa for a few months. She was also in a relationship with actress Bella Thorne for a year and a half until this past February. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.