Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for a Date With Prince William

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon 2019 on Sunday, this time with husband Prince William in tow.

During their daytime date, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched Switzerland's Roger Federer play against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles Final.

Kate wore a pastel blue, twisted cap sleeve, square neck, textured, flared Emilia Wickstead midi dress, which retails for about $870, plus nude heels, and a $152 In2 Design pearl drop earrings. William wore a light gray suit with a light blue shirt.

During their time at the at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on Sunday, Kate and William met teenage ballboys and ballgirls and venue staff.

Also in attendance: Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and their mother Carole Middleton.

This marks the third time the Duchess of Cambridge has attended a match since the start of the tournament at the beginning of the month. Kate and Pippa joined Meghan Markle to watch her BFF Serena Williams compete against Simona Halep in the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday, marking the first joint solo outing for the duchesses in a year. Kate made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2019 on July 2, on the second day of the tournament.