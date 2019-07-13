by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 13, 2019 8:18 AM
It's the duchess' day out!
Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton attended day 12 of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships together on Saturday to watch the Duchess of Sussex's BFF Serena Williams compete in the Ladies Singles Final, which she lost to Romania's Simona Halep. Meghan and Kate were all smiles as they sat together in the Royal Box on Centre Court. They were also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton.
This marked the time Meghan and Kate were photographed out together without husbands Prince Harry and Prince Williamsince feud rumors between the two couples sparked late last year. The duchesses' last solo outing was as Wimbledon last year.
At Saturday's match, Meghan wore a $1,395 Givenchy white collared shirt, paired with a $375 pleated Vesplisa printed georgette midi skirt by Hugo Boss, what appeared to be Manolo Blahnik "BB" pumps, Jen Meyer turquoise bar earrings, a $1,190 cream Pippa Small "Durga" ring, a $195 Stella McCartney "Grace" Handbag, and $69 Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses, according to Meghan's Mirror.
Kate sported a $2,700 short sleeve bespoke button-down forest green Dolce & Gabbana midi dress that she had also worn on a tour of Canada with William in 2016, paired with a $1,135 cream Dolce & Gabbana Medium Sicily top handle purse and $152 Wayfarer II 55mm sunglasses, according to reports. Pippa wore an $924 printed Anna Mason ruflette sleeveless midi dress.
See photos of Kate, Meghan and Pippa at the match:
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge makes her arrival.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Kate meets young female tennis players before the matches.
Adam Davy/PA Wire
Meghan and Kate make their way to their seats in the Royal Box.
Article continues below
Ben Curtis/Pool/PA Wire
Kate and Meghan chat together in the Royal Box.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Kate, Meghan and Pippa Middleton appear together in the Royal Box.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
The two have a chat.
Article continues below
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Kate, Meghan and Pippa Middleton appear together in the Royal Box.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Kate and Meghan enjoy a laugh.
Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Kate, Meghan and Pippa Middleton appear together in the Royal Box.
Article continues below
Steven Paston/PA Wire
Simona celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's singles final, alongside runner-up Serena.
Meghan and Kate have been seen out together with their husbands several times over the past year, most recently this past week, at a charity polo match Harry and William competed in. Meghan also carried their 2-month-old son Archie Harrison, marking his first public appearance since his official debut, and Kate entertained kids Prince George, who is almost 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, while her husband rode. Days earlier, Kate and William joined Meghan and Harry at Archie's christening.
Meghan had also watched one of Serena's Wimbledon matches earlier this week, sitting elsewhere in the stands with two friends. Her last visit sparked controversy; A former BBC sports presenter said a member of the duchess's security team asked her not to take pictures of the royal in the public space, when she was actually taking photos of Serena. Meghan also reportedly broke a Wimbledon guest dress code by wearing jeans in a members' only area.
Kate and Pippa also attended Wimbledon matches earlier this month, and received no criticism over their visits.
The Duchess of Cambridge is a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Sitting near her, Meghan and Pippa at Saturday's match was Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, president of the group.
During the tournament, Kate waved to cheering fans, met with young female tennis players, and shared gardening tips with Marion Regan, owner of Hugh Lowe Farms, the official supplier of strawberries to the event.
Kate later congratulated Simona in person on her win.
"Really well done, honestly," the duchess said. "It was so inspiring to watch. You played an incredible game. It was really, really impressive. So congratulations and enjoy the celebrations."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?