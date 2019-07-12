Corey Calliet is ready to teach new client Logan "the Calliet way."

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, the celebrity trainer teases what he has in store for the new participant.

"Everything I do is done 100," Corey explains in a confessional. "It's done intense, it's done straightforward, it's done with no excuses. And that's what I like to call the Calliet way."

Like Calliet has done with celebrity clients Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega, the fitness expert is ready to whip Logan into shape. However, Logan has some hurdles to overcome before going all in on the Calliet way.

Case in point: the reformed troublemaker is a pack-a-day smoker. Understandably, this doesn't sit well with the Khloe Kardashian-approved trainer, who hopes to get Logan down to 185 pounds.

"Smoking slows you down! Smoking kills," Calliet exclaims while Logan struggles through a workout. "How many cigarettes are you gonna smoke a day? Zero."