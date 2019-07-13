After 18 years you'd think that Legally Blonde would be a thing of the past but that is not the case. It is a film that is quoted on the regular and rightfully so.

Not only did it confirm that orange will never be the new pink, but it proved that strong, smart women are also sexy, which isn't a new idea, but the way this movie showed that was fun and totally great.

You might not be a Gemini vegetarian, but we bet after all these years you do have a favorite character that you not-so-secretly quote or laugh with or at when Legally Blonde comes on.