In the Kardashian household, today is all about Penelope Disick.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter turns seven today, family and close friends are expressing heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner was one of the first to post a collage of photos on Instagram with a special message.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!!!!!! You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P ... #happybirthdaypenelope #lovebug #love."

As for Kim Kardashian, she couldn't help but celebrate the special friendship between Penelope and her own daughter North West.