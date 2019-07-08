RETURNS
Penelope Disick Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages From Kim Kardashian and More Family Members

In the Kardashian household, today is all about Penelope Disick.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter turns seven today, family and close friends are expressing heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner was one of the first to post a collage of photos on Instagram with a special message.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!!!!!! You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P ... #happybirthdaypenelope #lovebug #love."

As for Kim Kardashian, she couldn't help but celebrate the special friendship between Penelope and her own daughter North West.

"Best friends forever," she wrote on Instagram Stories as the duo posed for a picture.

Kim added, "My sweet baby P! I love you more than you ever could imagine! Happy birthday."

As for Kourtney, she decided to start the celebrations early by posting several throwback photos on Sunday. While looking back on past memories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but get a bit emotional.

"Gonna go cry myself to sleep," she wrote on Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

Don't cry because it's over, Kourt! Smile because it happened!

While any and all birthday celebrations remain top secret for now, we have a feeling this family has some big plans coming soon. Besides, Penelope and North just had a joint Candy Land-themed party earlier this month. 

And if past years are any indication, the birthday posts are just getting started. Stay tuned, dolls!

Happy birthday Penelope!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns fall 2019, only on E!

