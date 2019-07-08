Listen up, Tom Cruise! Justin Bieber has a new challenge for you.

After sharing an Instagram video of himself taking part in the #BottleCapChallenge on Sunday, the 25-year-old singer called out the 57-year-old actor and nominated him for the viral craze.

For those unfamiliar with the challenge, it involves people performing a roundhouse kick to unscrew the cap of a bottle without knocking the bottle over. Participants take video footage of their attempt and upload it to their social networks with the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge.

Bieber had a few choice words for the three-time Oscar nominee, too.

"This could be Tom Cruise's head," he quipped before booting the bottle cap.

In addition to nominating the Top Gun star, the "Sorry" singer nominated his wife Hailey Bieber. While Cruise has yet to partake in the challenge, the 22-year-old model gave it her best shot.