This is your mission, should you choose to accept it: Watch the new Queer Eye season four trailer and shed no tears. Yes, it's truly an impossible mission.

The new trailer, below, features what's in store for the Fab Five in the new batch of Kansas City-based episodes. There's Jonathan Van Ness giving a former teacher a makeover, a man admitting how much he loves the Fab Five, and a man who admits he's never spoken to a gay person before. Oh, the tears we'll cry.

There's also a woman who has been wearing the same makeup and hairstyle since the 1990s and her collection of hair products is truly a sight to behold.