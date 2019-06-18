The boys are back—for (at least) two more seasons. Netflix officially announced Queer Eye will return for season four—and season five! The Fab Five return with new eight new Kansas City-set episodes on July 19.

The fifth season, which begins production June 24, 2019, will move the action to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Those episodes will debut in 2020. And don't forget, there's still the Tokyo-set mini-season coming your way. That's a lot of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France—and we're not complaining.

The rebooted reality series hails from executive producers David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, David George, Adam Sher, David Ellinberg and Jordana Hochman. Jennifer Lane is showrunner and executive producer. Bravo's original series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, ran for five seasons.