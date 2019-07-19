24 years ago today, Clueless was released and it has definitely stood the test of time.

After hitting theaters in 1995, the rom-com became a cult classic that has only gotten more and more popular with age. Who would've thought that a movie about a rich high schooler from Beverly Hills trying to navigate her world and also help a new kid on the block fit in would still be so beloved?

Well, if you've ever seen Clueless then you totally get it. Thanks to Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash), Tai (Brittany Murphy), Travis (Breckin Meyer), Murray (Donald Faison) and the rest of their rich and so, so sassy crew, we've been rollin' with our homies year after year while watching and loving this '90s flick.

Whether you are a fan of the film because Cher can't drive, but looks good trying, or because Dionne and Murray are the cutest high school couple ever, watching this movie whenever you're nostalgic is always a good idea.