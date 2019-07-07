Game Over! Mariah Carey Just Won the Bottle Cap Challenge

Mariah Carey has taken on the viral Bottle Cap Challenge...in a way no other human probably could.

The pop icon, famous for her five-octave range, did not use a spin kick like the other challengers. In a clip posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, Carey is shown singing a high note in front of a bottle, prompting its cap to fly off. Well played—and also, well played to whoever edited that video.

"Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge," Carey wrote.

"Hilarious!!!!" commented her ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares a twin son and daughter.

"This is what they call a win," wrote actress Ruby Rose.

"You win hands down," Rita Ora agreed.