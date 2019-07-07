Instagram / Cameron Boyce
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 12:49 PM
Instagram / Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce was one of the most beloved and prolific Disney TV stars.
The 20-year-old actor died unexpectedly at age 20 in his sleep on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after suffering a seizure, stemming from an undisclosed illness. He is survived by his parents and sister.
His death was mourned by a slew of co-stars and other colleagues, including actors from Disney Channel series Jessie, on which he was a regular when it aired a few years back, and Kenny Ortega, who directed him in the channel's The Descendants movies—most recently in the upcoming third one.
Boyce was born in Los Angeles in 1999. He began his onscreen acting career in 2008, at age 9, appearing in Panic! at the Disco's music video "That Green Gentleman," in the horror film Mirrors with Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton, and the soap opera General Hospital, in which he had a recurring role. He made his big screen debut in the 2010 film Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, who paid tribute to the star on social media after learning of his death. The two reprised their roles of father and son in the 2013 sequel.
Boyce also starred in on episodes of the Disney Channel shows Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally and appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He also provided the voice of Jake in the animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.
In recent months, he worked on the new series Paradise City, a comedy series titled Mrs. Fletcher and the thriller film Runt.
See photos of Boyce over the years.
Disney
The actor appears with co-star Adam Sandler in the 2013 film.
DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN
The actor appears in a publicity photo for the Disney Channel series Jessie.
DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN
The actor appears with his fellow cast members.
Article continues below
Disney XD
The actor appears with co-star Murray Wyatt Rundus.
Disney
The actor appears on the Disney XD series.
Instagram / Cameron Boyce
The actor FaceTimes his parents, Victor and Libby Boyce.
Article continues below
Instagram / Cameron Boyce
Boyce posted this photo of his sister, Maya Boyce, on her 17th birthday in December 2018.
Disney XD
Boyce appears with his grandmother, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, who is one of the "Clinton 12," the first 12 African-American students to attend a desegregated high school in the southern United States. Their story is depicted on the Disney series Be Inspired.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor arrives at Nickelodeon's annual event.
Article continues below
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thirst Project
The actor is all smiles at the event.
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Autism Speaks
The actor strikes a dapper pose.
Disney Channel/Bob D'Amico
The actor appears as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.
Article continues below
Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images
The actor is all smiles at the 2015 event.
Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel
The actor reprises his role of Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.
Radio Disney/Image Group LA
The actor appears at the annual award show in Studio City, CA.
Article continues below
Disney Channel/Ed Herrera
The actor appears again as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.
Disney Channel/David Bukach
The actor appears with co-stars Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart.
David Bukach/Disney Channel
The actor records a voice-over.
Article continues below
"Cameron I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always," Peyton List, who played Boyce's sister on Jessie, wrote on her Instagram page.
"There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you," she wrote. "I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you with every lesson and your legacy will live on. Too much talent and love to go so soon. You are the most special person I've ever had the honor of encountering Cameron Boyce. You left everyone including me better than when you found them."
List added, "Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Wish I could hug you one last time Cam. My heart is broken...I've never hurt this bad. Your sister forever and always, Peyton."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?