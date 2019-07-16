2019 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

The nominees are...

With the 2019 Emmys just two more months away, this year's list of contenders for a coveted golden statue is now being shared.

On Tuesday morning, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong have the honor of announcing the list this year and revealing the names in the 2019 nominee pool.

It was another big year for television, including the final year for Game of Thrones as the beloved HBO series came to an end with its eighth and final season. Meanwhile, other hit series like Big Little Lies, Stranger Things and Euphoria did not make the cut for nominations this year as they missed the window of eligibility. So, which shows got the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' attention this time around? Watch the announcement as it streams on E!'s YouTube account above while this list is updated in real time.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.