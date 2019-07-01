Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Natalia Dyer is opening up about her relationship with co-star Charlie Heaton.
The Stranger Things actors, who star as love interests Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix series, are also a couple off-screen. While the duo has posed for photos together at events, it's very rare for the private pair to talk about their romance. However, Dyer just shared candid details about working with her beau in a new interview with Refinery 29, published Monday.
When asked about the "long days" on the set of their show, Dyer shared with the outlet, "It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It's always really fun."
"We're really comfortable with each other," Dyer continued. "So we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."
Dyer and Heaton first sparked romance rumors in 2016, shortly after the series premiere of Stranger Things. While the duo didn't comment on their relationship status, they did post cute photos of each other on social media, fueling speculation.
"That's something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me," Dyer told Refinery 29, explaining she likes to keep her personal life private.
Variety and Women in Film
The pair seemingly confirmed their romance in the fall of 2017 when they stepped out holding hands in New York City. Months later, Dyer and Heaton made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Earlier this year, Heaton actually talked about working with his girlfriend, telling V Man magazine, "You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would."
Stranger Things season three premieres July 4 on Netflix.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!