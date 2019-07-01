Natalia Dyer is opening up about her relationship with co-star Charlie Heaton.

The Stranger Things actors, who star as love interests Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix series, are also a couple off-screen. While the duo has posed for photos together at events, it's very rare for the private pair to talk about their romance. However, Dyer just shared candid details about working with her beau in a new interview with Refinery 29, published Monday.

When asked about the "long days" on the set of their show, Dyer shared with the outlet, "It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It's always really fun."