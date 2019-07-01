As the saying goes, there are three sides to every story. And in the latest saga between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, Big Machine Label founder Scott Borchetta is sharing his.

On Sunday, Swift claimed that before leaving Big Machine for Universal Music Group in November 2018, she was fighting to gain control of her music collection. "For years, I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," she wrote in a scathing post on her Tumblr page. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away."

The superstar went on to say that she was blindsided by news that Braun—he reps Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato among other A-listers—had acquired Big Machine and, with it, her music. "Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world," she continued. "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."