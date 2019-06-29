Chris Pratt Shares Naked Photo Showing His Butt and Sunburn

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 11:17 AM

Anyone craving lobster by any chance?

Chris Pratt got a little too sizzling hot during his and Katherine Schwarzenegger's honeymoon. Actually, strike that...make that, extra crispy.

The 40-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a photo of himself standing naked from behind. His entire body is sunburned except for his butt. Guess there was no nude sunbathing for Pratt during the trip. And obviously, not enough sunscreen.

"Suns out guns out," Pratt wrote. "I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe."

Schwarzenegger, 29, commented with three fire emojis.

"I've got some goop for that," joked Gwyneth Paltrow.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger had recently honeymooned in Hawaii.

Two weeks prior, they tied the knot in Montecito, California.

During their trip, the two were seen lounging by the pool, taking long walks on the beach, holding hands and "kissing over and over," a source told E! News, adding, "There's no doubt how happy they are together and completely in love." 

