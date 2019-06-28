Melissa McCarthy may be headed under the sea.

E! News has learned that the A-list actress is in early talks to appear in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

According to Variety, who first reported the news, a deal is not complete just yet. That won't stop fans, however, from freaking out!

While details about the upcoming movie remain top-secret, Disney and the production team are hard at work finalizing casting decisions.

And with Rob Marshall serving as director, the project plans to incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated film as well as new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.