Scott Disick has a real passion for real estate.

In fact, fans will get to witness this passion firsthand when Flip It Like Disick premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 on E! However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't alone in this business endeavor.

Alongside Scott, Flip It Like Disick stars former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, his best friend Benny Luciano, all-star (albeit short-tempered) contractor Miki Moor, realtor and Benny's wife Kozet Luciano and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond.

"I am the greatest leader that's ever lived," Scott declares in the new teaser above.

This certainly rings true as it's said that Scott and his crew tackle major remodeling projects in season 1.

"This ain't gonna be easy," Benny exclaims.

"I never said it's gonna be easy," a confidant Scott retorts.