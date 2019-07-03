Scott Disick Declares He's "the Greatest Leader That's Ever Lived" in New Flip It Like Disick Promo

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 9:30 AM

Scott Disick has a real passion for real estate.

In fact, fans will get to witness this passion firsthand when Flip It Like Disick premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 on E! However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't alone in this business endeavor.

Alongside Scott, Flip It Like Disick stars former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, his best friend Benny Luciano, all-star (albeit short-tempered) contractor Miki Moor, realtor and Benny's wife Kozet Luciano and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond.

"I am the greatest leader that's ever lived," Scott declares in the new teaser above.

This certainly rings true as it's said that Scott and his crew tackle major remodeling projects in season 1.

"This ain't gonna be easy," Benny exclaims.

"I never said it's gonna be easy," a confidant Scott retorts.

Watch

Scott Disick's Funniest Dad Moments

You have to spend money to make money, right? Thankfully, Scott and Benny have Ford in their corner, who promises to do "everything I can to get the job done."

The Flip It Like Disick team clearly knows what they're doing as celebrity DJ Steve Aoki is seen praising their "perfect" work.

"Job well done," Kourtney Kardashian's ex toasts to the group.

But which job is Scott referring to? For that answer, be sure to tune in to Flip It Like Disick when it premieres Aug. 4.

Oh, and don't forget to watch the latest promo for yourself above!

Watch the premiere of Flip It Like Disick Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m., only on E!

