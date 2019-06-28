The Barbz are buzzing today!

On last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj headed to Red Lobster for a dinner date with Jimmy Fallon.

But before enjoying any Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the rapper took to Twitter with an interesting message.

"For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass," she shared with her followers. "No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date."

While Nicki was able to enjoy shrimp and lobster during the segment, it didn't stop fans from speculating that she could be pregnant.