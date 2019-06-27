Nicki Minaj continues to fuel marriage rumors!

The "Super Bass" superstar has been teasing marriage with her controversial beau Kenneth Petty for months now, even referring to him as her "husband." Just days ago, during her Queen Radio show, Nicki (whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj) confirmed that the couple got a marriage license. This relationship update emerged just as Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, which features her man.

Nicki also recently raised eyebrows while answering questions from fans on social media.

"@NICKIMINAJ is Kenny a fan of 'Nicki Minaj' or does he only love 'Onika'? If so, what's his favorite album/song by you ? & would you ever date a person who isn't necessarily into Nicki Minaj but into Onika?" Nicki was asked.