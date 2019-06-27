Nicki Minaj Teases Marriage With Kenneth Petty: Look Back at Their Romance

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Nicki Minaj continues to fuel marriage rumors!

The "Super Bass" superstar has been teasing marriage with her controversial beau Kenneth Petty for months now, even referring to him as her "husband." Just days ago, during her Queen Radio show, Nicki (whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj) confirmed that the couple got a marriage license. This relationship update emerged just as Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, which features her man.

Nicki also recently raised eyebrows while answering questions from fans on social media.

"@NICKIMINAJ is Kenny a fan of 'Nicki Minaj' or does he only love 'Onika'? If so, what's his favorite album/song by you ? & would you ever date a person who isn't necessarily into Nicki Minaj but into Onika?" Nicki was asked.

Watch

Nicki Minaj's Man Makes His Debut In Megatron

"He won't even say the word 'Nicki'. He has called me onika since I was 15 so it's hard to change that," the rapper replied. "I wouldn't date anyone cuz I'm about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective."

As marriage speculation continues, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Instagram Official

The Grammy nominee confirmed her romance with Kenny in Dec. 2018, posting a photo of the duo together on Instagram. Nicki captioned the post with Adele lyrics, writing, "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time."

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

No Caption Necessary

Nicki made her relationship status clear with this photo, posting the picture to Instagram in December without a caption.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Something to Talk About

"Oh they wanna talk?" Nicki captioned this post. "Let's give'm smthn to talk about."

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Mirror Selfie

The rapper also included this photo in her something to talk about post.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Onika + Kenny

The couple took a trip to the beach where they wrote their names in the sand. "Ken -N- Barbie," she captioned the beach pictures.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Barbie Goin Bad

"Tryna lay low, don't tempt me sleeze," Nicki wrote alongside this selfie of the couple, quoting her "Barbie Goin Bad" lyrics.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

MEGATRON

In June, Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, featuring Kenny. "I'm Barbie, this is Ken #Megatron video out now," she wrote on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Instagram

Marriage Rumors

Nicki, who has referred to Kenny as her "husband," continues to fuel marriage rumors. She even confirmed the couple obtained a marriage license.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Couples , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.