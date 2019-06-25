NeNe Leakes isn't going anywhere.

Despite reports that she was suspended from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe says she will be back in season 12.

"I have never been suspended," she told Vic Jagger on the Majic Radio Show this week. "And I am on season 12. Thank you very much."

She also does not have a spinoff in the works, as far as she knows.

"If I've gotten a spinoff, they haven't told me yet, and I need them to call me...If I had a spinoff, I'd be happily telling you."

When E! News talked to Andy Cohen, executive producer extraordinaire, at the Watch What Happens Live 10 year anniversary celebration, he was quick to name NeNe as the housewife he hopes never leaves the franchise, and he named her as his favorite WWHL guest.