Ryan Murphy has a knack for getting together a star-studded cast, so the ensemble he put together for his Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom shouldn't come as a surprise. Yet, here we are, still marveling at this cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande.

According to Deadline, Streep, Kidman, Grande, James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells are all on board the Netflix movie set for a 2020 release. Murphy is set to direct and executive produce under his new Netflix deal.

Streep, who is currently appearing in Big Little Lies season two opposite Kidman, will play Dee Dee Allen, a Tony winner who teams up with Corden's character Barry Glickman on a big musical…that flops.