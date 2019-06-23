Cardi B Cuddles Baby Kulture and Reveals Feeling Anxious Before 2019 BET Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 1:55 PM

Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Don't worry Mom, it'll be OK.

Cardi B posted on her Instagram Story late on Saturday a video of her cuddling her and husband Offset's 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Wearing a Burberry scarf around her head, the rapper gently kissed the child, who sported a pink Peanuts onesie.

On Sunday morning, Cardi tweeted, "Sooo I'm opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me .Wish me luck guys .BET AWARDS."

The 2019 ceremony takes place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles. Cardi is nominated for seven BET Awards, the largest number of nods for a single nominee this year.

Watch

Cardi B Indicted After Strip Club Fight

Check out a full list of nominations for the 2019 BET Awards.

Cardi also posted her message days after she was indicted by a grand jury for her alleged involvement in a fight at a New York strip club last summer. The charges will remain under seal until her arraignment, which is set to take place on Tuesday. Cardi has denied any wrongdoing.

"I ain't going to jail," she rapped at the 2019 BET Experience show at L.A. Live on Saturday night.

