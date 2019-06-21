Matthew Perry Has the Best Response to His "Long Dirty Fingernails" Diss

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 1:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matthew Perry

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Matthew Perry totally nailed that tweet!

Earlier this week, photos surfaced online that showed the Friends star enjoying an afternoon stroll in New York City.

Daily Mail chose to focus on the actor's fingernails that they described as "long" and "dirty" and "unkempt."

Ultimately, it appears Matthew saw the story and decided to respond on social media. "I'm getting a manicure this morning. That's okay right?" he asked on Twitter. "I mean it says man right in the word."

Fans were quick to reply and defend the actor. Along the way, they couldn't help but recall a familiar Friends scene.

Watch

Friends' Ross & Monica Gellar's Mom Settles Break Debate

"Manicure with Rachel ? Better not find Janice's nail," one user wrote on social media. Another follower added, "Chandler gets pedicures."

In recent months, Matthew has stayed out of the spotlight. In fact, the actor revealed last September that he spent three months in the hospital.

"Three months in a hospital bed. Check," he wrote to his followers.

He didn't share any other details or the reason behind his stay. But last August, the actor underwent surgery at a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

Pop culture fans know Matthew for his wide range of roles on the big and small screen.

In addition to starring as Chandler Bing on NBC's beloved Friends, Matthew appeared in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Good Wife, Go On and The Odd Couple.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Matthew Perry , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.