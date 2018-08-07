Matthew Perry Recovering From Gastrointestinal Surgery

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 2:20 PM

Matthew Perry

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Matthew Perry is on the mend after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.

The actor's rep confirmed to E! News the actor had "recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation."

His rep says, "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

A gastrointestinal perforation occurs when a hole develops in the lining of the throat to rectum area and can be caused by various factors like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and appendicitis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In 2015, the actor spoke candidly about his struggles with alcohol abuse, which can contribute to digestive health issues. He has since opened his own sober-living facility named Perry House, after learning firsthand that "getting sober is a really hard thing to do."

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," he said, "but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'"

Most recently the Friends star visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and dished on the one plot he made the show writers nix. "There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches," which Perry didn't exactly enjoy the idea of. So, he leveraged his star power and got them to drop the idea.

We wish Matthew a speedy recovery!

