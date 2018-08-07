Matthew Perry Recovering From Gastrointestinal Surgery

Matthew Perry is on the mend after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.

The actor's rep confirmed to E! News the actor had "recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation."

His rep says, "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

A gastrointestinal perforation occurs when a hole develops in the lining of the throat to rectum area and can be caused by various factors like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and appendicitis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In 2015, the actor spoke candidly about his struggles with alcohol abuse, which can contribute to digestive health issues. He has since opened his own sober-living facility named Perry House, after learning firsthand that "getting sober is a really hard thing to do."