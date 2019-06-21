Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylorand Brittany Cartwright are officially having the wedding of the century.

Multiple sources tell E! News that Lance Bass is officiating the couple's star-studded wedding, following the death of Lisa Vanderpump's mother. One source reveals, "Lance Bass was asked to officiate the wedding due to Lisa having to fly back to the UK to deal with her family matters. Lisa has told Jax and Brittany that it's unlikely she will attend their wedding and arranged for Lance to fulfill the duties."

But this is hardly a favor for Lance, the source adds that the former boy-bander is "really excited and gladly agreed to help everyone out." As sad as it is to not have Lisa in attendance, the insider says that Jax and Brittany still feel "really fortunate and excited," especially considering it was a "last minute" decision."