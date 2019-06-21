Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 9:27 AM
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylorand Brittany Cartwright are officially having the wedding of the century.
Multiple sources tell E! News that Lance Bass is officiating the couple's star-studded wedding, following the death of Lisa Vanderpump's mother. One source reveals, "Lance Bass was asked to officiate the wedding due to Lisa having to fly back to the UK to deal with her family matters. Lisa has told Jax and Brittany that it's unlikely she will attend their wedding and arranged for Lance to fulfill the duties."
But this is hardly a favor for Lance, the source adds that the former boy-bander is "really excited and gladly agreed to help everyone out." As sad as it is to not have Lisa in attendance, the insider says that Jax and Brittany still feel "really fortunate and excited," especially considering it was a "last minute" decision."
While Lisa's absence is not set in stone, the Vanderpump Rules star will understandably need time to heal after the "challenging" loss, a source previously told E! News.
"Lisa is an incredibly strong woman, and she will return to Vanderpump Rules, her businesses and her charity work, but she knows she needs to take a step back for the moment and mourn," the source told E! News.
Luckily, Brittany and Jax have the rest of the Vanderpump Rules coming to the wedding to witness them exchanging vows. In fact, Stassi Shroeder, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Peter Madrigal and Lala Kentall joined them for the pre-wedding festivities, which included a boating excursion through Miami and dancing at popular nightclubs.
As for the actual wedding ceremony, the pair will say "I Do" in Brittany's home state of Kentucky.
