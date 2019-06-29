Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Second Wedding Ceremony in France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tied the knot once again!

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones star, 23, wed in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, E! News has learned.

White elegant flowers and glass candles adorned the aisles at the ceremony site, a source told E! News. After the wedding, the bride and groom and their guests headed to a reception at Château de Tourreau.

Turner got ready with her bridesmaids, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, at the venue while Jonas prepared separately with his groomsmen, the source said, adding, "Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves."

The night before the ceremony, the couple and their loved ones celebrated at a wedding rehearsal dinner.

Their second wedding comes almost two months after Jonas and Turner married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. After attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple went to A Little White Chapel to say "I do" at the Sin City location's Chapel L'Amour.

The May 1 ceremony, which was broadcast on Diplo's Instagram Live, was attended by Jonas' brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of "Speechless" during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.