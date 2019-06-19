Netflix Reveals July 2019 Lineup: Stranger Things In, Pretty Little Liars Out

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 10:28 AM

Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Netflix

Netflix has announced all of the new titles coming to the streaming site in July!

As fans of Stranger Things may already know, season three of the hit series will premiere on July 4. So, what else can we expect to see on Netflix US next month?

Queer Eye season four, Cloverfield and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns—just to name a few! Netflix has also announced that Pretty Little Liars will be leaving the streaming site and the end of July.

"On July 27, we have to say goodbye to Pretty Little Liars on Netflix in the US," the Netflix Twitter account shared this week. "You have six weeks to rewatch but if you want to go all Mona on it, it'll take 6 days & 16 hrs to watch it in one go."

Let's take a look at all of the titles coming and going on Netflix in July 2019!

Coming to Netflix:

July 1:

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack 
Caddyshack 2 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield 
Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Season 1) Netflix Original
Frozen River 
Inkheart 
Katherin Ryan: Glitter Room Netflix Original
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams 
Mean Streets 
Nights in Rodanthe 
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia 
Rain Man 
Road House 
Room on the Broom 
Scream 3 
Shorts 
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Brothers Grimm
The Book of Eli
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women 

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

July 2:

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Season 1)
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Season 1)
Good Witch (Season 4)

July 3:

The Last Czars (Season 1) Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies (Season 2) Netflix Original

July 4:

Kakegurui (Season 2) Netflix Original
Stranger Things (Season 3) Netflix Original

July 5:

In the Dark (Season 1)

July 6:

The Iron Lady 
Sicilian Ghost Story 

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

July 7:

Free Rein (Season 3) Netflix Original

July 9:

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Kinky

July 10:

Family Reunion (Season 1) Netflix Original Sitcom
Grand Designs (Season 10)
Grand Designs (Season 15)
Parchís: El documental (2019) Netflix Original Documentary

July 12:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Part 2) Netflix Original
4 Latas Netflix Original
Blown Away (Season 1) Netflix Original 
Bonus Family (Season 3) Netflix Original
Extreme Management (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Point Blank Netflix Original
Smart People 
The Taco Chronicles (Season 1) Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs

July 13:

Sorry Angel 

July 16:

The Break-Up
Disney's The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original)
Wynonna Earp (Season 3)

July 17:

Pinky Malinky (Part 3) Netflix Original

July 18:

Secret Obsession (2019) Netflix Original

July 19:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 11) Netflix Original
Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (Season 1) Netflix Original
La Casa de Papel Netflix Original
Queer Eye (Season 4) Netflix Original
Typewriter
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Season 3) Netflix Original
Last Chance U: INDY (Part 2) Netflix Original

July 22:

Inglourious Basterds

July 24:

The Great Hack (2019)

July 25:

Another Life (Season 1) Netflix Original
Workin' Moms (Season 2) Netflix Original

July 26:

Boi
The Exception 
Girls With Balls
My First First Love (Season 2) Netflix Original
Orange is the New Black (Season 7) Netflix Original
Sugar Rush (Season 2) Netflix Original
The Son
The Worst Witch (Season 3) Netflix Original

July 29:

The Croods (2013)

July 30:

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (2019)

July 31:

Kengan Ashura (Part l) Netflix Original
The Letdown (Season 2) Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort Netflix Original
Wentworth (Season 7)

Rachel McAdams, Owen Wilson, Wedding Crashers

New Line Cinema

Leaving Netflix:

July 1:

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

July 2:

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4:

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9:

Lion

July 10:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12:

Gone Baby Gone

July 14:
The Immigrant

July 16:
American Gangster

July 27:
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

July 30:
Staten Island Summer

