Summer Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Wear Forever

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 21, 2019 3:25 PM

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Weddings are a happy time, y'all!

So if you've scored an invite to one of our bestie's upcoming nuptials, we already know you're stoked. And on the checklist of things to do ahead of the ceremony: buy a wedding guest dress. Sure, you can save and score one under $50, or if you're in the mood to invest, we've got a few options for you. If you think about it, you can really use this opportunity to buy a high quality designer dress that you'll wear again and again for the rest of your life.

Like what you hear? Shop our fave investment pieces below!

Sablyn Taylor V Neck Cami Dress

A simple cami dress in a pretty blue is a V. versatile option this spring. 

SHOP NOW: $495 $346.50 at Shopbop

CAMI NYC The Raven Floral-Print Silk-Charmeuse Dress

Nothing says season of love more than a dress covered in chic red roses. 

SHOP NOW: $310 $217 at Net-a-Porter

Marchesa Notte One Shoulder Ruffle Sleeve Gown

Go the fancy route with this one-shoulder sleeve ruffle gown in a soft coral. 

SHOP NOW: $595 $416.50 at Shopbop

NANUSHKA Siwa Satin Wrap Dress

Yes please to this pastel purple satin wrap dress. 

SHOP NOW: $595 $357 at Net-a-Porter

RACHEL ZOE Lyle Ruffle-Trimmed Snake-Print Chiffon Mini Dress

This chiffon mini dress in a low-key snakeskin works for many an occasion.

SHOP NOW: $395 $197.50 at Net-a-Porter

ANNA SUI Scattered Flowers Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Jacquard Midi Dress

This magenta floral print maxi is a nice evening-casual option. 

SHOP NOW: $650 $325 at Net-a-Porter

Yumi Kim Jasmine Maxi Dress

Whereas this bright blue number is ideal for a daytime affair. 

SHOP NOW: $348 at Shopbop

ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Embroidered Satin Mini Dress

Something about a long a sleeve mini dress in a bold floral feels extra classy.

SHOP NOW: $540 $378 at Net-a-Porter

ASTR the Label Oakley Dress

This one's perfect for a more casual relaxed wedding situation. 

SHOP NOW: $120 at Shopbop

J.CREW Tana Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Dress

This perfect spring dress will transition nicely into your summer wardrobe.

SHOP NOW: $200 $100 at Net-a-Porter

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Ruffled Piqué Dress

A hot pink dress is always a good idea.

SHOP NOW: $225 $112.50 at Net-a-Porter

DODO BAR OR Harriet Embellished Sequined Tulle Dress

For a flashier all occasion vibe, we can't think of a better option. 

SHOP NOW: $995 $497.50 at Net-a-Porter

RIXO Ariel Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton and Silk-Blend Dress

A yellow printed maxi dress in a fun print is innately a happy choice. 

SHOP NOW: $415 $249 at Net-a-Porter

Flynn Skye Nikki Wrap Dress

This red floral wrap dress is a win in our books. 

SHOP NOW: $176 at Shopbop

