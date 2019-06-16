Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet photos of her family on Father's Day 2019.

She posted pics of her late father William Jenner, her sons Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner with their children, Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West with daughter North West, Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream Kardashian, Scott Disick with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, and Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster.

"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote. "Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!"