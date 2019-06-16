Rob Kardashian is not cool with ex Blac Chyna putting their daughter Dream Kardashian on her new reality show, and she is not happy about that.

The glamour model, whose real name is Angela White and whose relationship with Rob and pregnancy with their child, now 2 years old, was documented on the E! series Rob & Chyna in 2016, stars in the docu-series The Real Blac Chyna, set to be released inn on the Zeus Network, an SVOD service.

On Saturday, TMZ posted what it said was a copy of a letter sent by Rob's lawyer Marty Singer to the Vimeo-owned VHX Corporation, whose technology powers Zeus. Us Weekly reported that it too had obtained the letter. Singer has not commented when reached by E! News.

It read, "Mr. Kardashian and Ms. White share joint custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. On or around Friday, June 7, 2019, Ms. White sent our client the attached document, which appears to be a draft: Appearance Release for Dream to appear on the Series. My client does not agree that his daughter Dream Kardashian appear on the Series."

"Please be advised that the Zeus Network does not have Mr. Kardashian's consent to Dream's participation in or appearance on the Series or in any related marketing or promotional materials. Should the Zeus Network proceed with releasing any episodes of the Series or related materials containing Dream's likeness, it will be acting at its own peril and exposing itself to significant liability."