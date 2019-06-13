Kate Mara is sharing a very personal story about the heartbreaking loss she experienced.

The Pose actress is opening up about the miscarriage she suffered prior to welcoming a daughter with husband Jamie Bell. In an interview for Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, Mara recalls learning of her first pregnancy.

On the podcast episode, Mara explains that, after a restless night of sleeping—and dreaming that she was expecting—she decided to take a test, which showed that she was indeed pregnant. The date she took the test also happened to be the anniversary of when she and Bell "fell in love."

After driving her stepson Jack (Bell's son with ex Evan Rachel Wood) to school, she hopped in the car with Bell to celebrate their anniversary. As the couple was driving, Bell addressed their lack of sleep, which was a result of son Jack waking up multiple times in the night.

Mara recalls him saying, "Oh, it's like we have a newborn or something. It's absolute hell."

"I turned to him and I was like, 'Is now a bad time to show you this?'" Mara shares. "I showed him the stick. He was at a stop light, and he just burst out laughing and was like, 'Oh my God. How is that possible?'"