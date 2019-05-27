Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome Their First Child

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 27, 2019 12:23 PM

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Teen Spirit Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Mara is officially a mom!

The actress and Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together earlier this month. And it's a girl!

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago..." the new mom wrote on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Here are her feet."

Their bundle of joy joins half-brother Jack Bell, who Jamie shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Just a few weeks ago, the famous couple hosted a festive baby shower at their Los Angeles home. Kate's sister Rooney Mara and her beau, Joaquin Phoenix, attended the pink-themed soirée, which was decorated with beautiful arrangements of wildflowers and roses. Multiple outlets report that the lucky guests showered the first-time mom with presents wrapped in pink paper.

While everyone's gaze was fixed on the mom-to-be, all of her attention was devoted to Jamie's son, Jack. A source told Us Weekly, "[She] spent a lot of time playing with Jamie's son in the yard."

2019 Celebrity Babies

For the occasion, Kate wore a white ruffled dress that completely matched the relaxing vibe of the party. Jamie complimented her look in a denim dress shirt and black pants. 

It seems like it was just yesterday that Kate confirmed they were expecting their first child. "Went on a date with our bun in the oven," the 36-year-old actress lovingly captioned a photo of her and her husband.

There's no doubt that their baby will be surrounded by love in the Mara-Bell home. Jamie, who wed Kate in July 2017, previously told E! News, "It feels like we've been married for years. In the best way. We're having a great time."

Congratulations, Kate and Jamie!

