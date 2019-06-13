Miley Cyrus Wants to Be BFFs With "Drunk" Lisa Rinna—But Delilah Belle Hamlin Has Some Thoughts

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Lisa Rinna

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

A new friendship is born!

On Wednesday, Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a clip from Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The short video showed the Bravolebrity doing a high-kick during a drunken night out in France.

"Drunk Rinna is here," the video stated.

The clip caught Miley Cyrus' eye, and the singer expressed her fondness for the reality star.

"She's my best friend she just doesn't know it yet," the artist wrote in the comments section. 

Rinna then assured Cyrus her friendship had been noted.

"She knows," she replied.

But how does Rinna's daughter feel about her bond with a Grammy nominee?

"@mileycyrus I'm better than drunk Rinna," the TV star's eldest child, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote in the comments section of a separate post. "Be my best friend."

Watch

RHOBH Stars Play 'Real Housewives Revealed'

Rinna isn't the only Beverly Hills Housewife to receive some love from Cyrus. Back in March, Lisa Vanderpump shared a video of the "Malibu" star visiting her bar and restaurant TomTom in Los Angeles.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to Cyrus' fans. After all, the singer has expressed her love for the series before. On the 13th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the former child star shared a photo of her Disney character looking annoyed and captioned it "Me when anyone even breathes audibly and disrupts my Real Housewives of Beverly Hills binge."

 

It looks like her fandom can't be tamed.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Lisa Rinna , Bravo , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sutton Foster

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jonathan Rivera, 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan Rivera Is Now Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance on Beloved Kids' Show to Launch Garden Contest

Kris Jenner/Kylie Jenner

Find Out Why Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Are Butting Heads Over the Kylie Cosmetics Office

Luann de Lesseps, Feelin' Jovani

Luann de Lesseps' New Song Will Have You "Feelin' Jovani" (Because That's Its Name)

Chris Evans, Best Roles, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Oh Captain, My Captain (America), It's Chris Evans' Birthday & We're Celebrating With His Best Roles

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tears Up Paying Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller at Concert in His Hometown

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.