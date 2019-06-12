How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Keeping Things as Normal as Possible For Their Daughter

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 3:21 PM

Breakup aside, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk seem to be keeping things cordial for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Previously, a source told E! News that "things are amicable" between the Russian supermodel and the A Star Is Born director. "They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable. They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

More recently, a second insider revealed how the former pair is keeping things as normal as possible for their daughter. While the brunette beauty is on a trip in Iceland (and posting sexy Instagram snaps, no less!), the source explained Bradley has spent quality time with his baby girl. If anything, the two had their own little getaway together.

"While Irina has been out of town, and through the week when news broke of their split, Bradley and his daughter Lea spent the weekend at a house up in Big Bear."

Watch

Bradley Cooper Can't Shayk Lady Gaga?

The insider continued, "It was just Bradley and Lea. It's very peaceful and serene up where they stayed, and Bradley was really relaxed and seemed like he was in a good mood even with everything going on."

After four years together, the couple reportedly called it quits last week. People broke the news of their split.

In the wake of their breakup, the first source mentioned told E! News the pair "spent time apart to test the waters" but "it just became clear the relationship was over."

"As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had, they couldn't find that spark," the insider added.

And according to the same insider, the one thing that won't change between Bradley and Irina is their love for Lea.

"They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."

"They want what's least disruptive for their baby, [and] would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her," the same source shared.

As of late, Cooper was seen having a boys' night out in Los Angeles on Monday. He was spotted hanging with friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Meanwhile, the Russian supermodel has been on an Iceland trip in recent days.

