Irina Shayk’s Sexy, Post-Split Instagram Is Instantly Iconic

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 6:10 AM

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley who?

Just days after Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's called it quits, the Russian model took to Instagram yesterday to share a sexy shot of her clad in a cheeky Intimissimi swimsuit. Surrounded by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall, Shayk stood tall on a rock while showing off her perfect behind.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old shared another photo from her trip to Iceland with Italian cashmere and knitwear brand Falconeri. Dressed in shorts and sweater, she posed in the bank of a frozen lake, making it her first appearance since news of her breakup became public.

The duo of more than four years—who share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2—faced rumors for months leading up to their split. Speculation reached a peak during awards season as Cooper and co-star Lady Gaga promoted their romantic flick, A Star Is Born. (Let's not forget their intense chemistry during their performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars.)

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: What Went Wrong?

After the movie buzz died down, "things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," a source previously E! News. "They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy."

By May, Shayk curiously went solo to the 2019 Met Gala, an event they had previously attended together.

"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," the insider added. "They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."

In the end, however, it seems they were tired trying to fill the void.

"It just became clear the relationship was over," a source revealed. "As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had, they couldn't find that spark. They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable. They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
